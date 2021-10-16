Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.87 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $120,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.