Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 585,900 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ASPS opened at $13.72 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

