Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Altria Group worth $893,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 172.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 623,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 575,353 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.70. 5,944,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,941. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

