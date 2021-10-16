Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.13% of Ambac Financial Group worth $102,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.87 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

