Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) vs. Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Head to Head Comparison

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amcor alerts:

This table compares Amcor and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 7.30% 23.89% 6.82% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Amcor has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.86 billion 1.43 $939.00 million $0.74 16.15 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amcor and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 3 2 3 0 2.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.93%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Amcor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.