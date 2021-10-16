Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.