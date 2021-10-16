American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

