American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

