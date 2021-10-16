Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $289.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $292.30.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

