AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.93

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $15.23. AMREP shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 3,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

