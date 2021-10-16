Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,784 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 6.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $155,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

