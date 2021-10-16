Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

