Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

AINV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 255,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,476. The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

