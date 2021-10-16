Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $90.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $90.90 million. Appian posted sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $356.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 119.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after buying an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

