Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.83. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

