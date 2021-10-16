Analysts Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 63,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

