Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.