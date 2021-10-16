Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $673.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

FFIV stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.