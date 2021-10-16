Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $698.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.79 million and the highest is $763.05 million. First Solar reported sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,838,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.