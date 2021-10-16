Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.80.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

