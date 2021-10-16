Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $576.20 Million

Equities analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $576.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.50 million and the highest is $610.90 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $509.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

