Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $576.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $576.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.50 million and the highest is $610.90 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $509.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.