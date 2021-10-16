Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $190.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

