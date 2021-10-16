Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post sales of $140.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,850 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 67,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Prothena has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

