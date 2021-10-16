Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $460.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,140. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 673.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

