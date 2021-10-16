Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $699.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.00 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teleflex by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX opened at $363.20 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.85. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

