Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 610,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

