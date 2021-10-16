Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $861.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.80 million and the lowest is $849.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

