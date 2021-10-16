Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $5,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 1,587,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.