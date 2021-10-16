Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.89 Million

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $164.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $171.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $689.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $709.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $758.13 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $782.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE:AX opened at $54.23 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

