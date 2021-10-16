Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $264.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $265.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.52 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bank OZK by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank OZK by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 32,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

