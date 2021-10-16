Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $687.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.89 million and the highest is $690.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

