Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.32. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. 837,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

