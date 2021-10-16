Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.24. Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $9,563,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 93,454.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

