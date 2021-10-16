Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.18. DaVita reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in DaVita by 175.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 98.1% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.