Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.04 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

