Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 870,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 94.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.