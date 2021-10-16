Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $217.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.16 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,552.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,386 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,757 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

