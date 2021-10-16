Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ITT by 410.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ITT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,286. ITT has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

