Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

LOB opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

