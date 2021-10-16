Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

