Analysts Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.18). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARA opened at $6.84 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

