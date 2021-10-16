Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $152.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $158.60 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

