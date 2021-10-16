Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.79. 29,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

