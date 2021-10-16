Analyzing BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. BlackRock MuniVest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 85.41% 12.24% 5.86% BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.17 $176.11 million $2.04 9.31 BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock MuniVest Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock MuniVest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund was founded on September 29, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.