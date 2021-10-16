Analyzing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -8,058.18% -73.19% -40.69% Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.38% 11.37%

Motus GI has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 301.46 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.04 Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.78 $10.80 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Motus GI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

