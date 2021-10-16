Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.96 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 133.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

