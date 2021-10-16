Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

