Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,803,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANEB opened at $7.18 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

