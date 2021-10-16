AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE AU opened at $18.79 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 68,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

