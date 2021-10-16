Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $35.64.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

